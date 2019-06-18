Budget-Speech-7-Peshawar The Finance minister maintained that the KP will be the first province to ensure universal health coverage with the expansion of Sehat Cards to every family in the province by the end of the year

All government servants would have the option of subscribing to state of the art medical programs. Over Rs. 7 billion to be spent across the current and development budgets for the enhancement of facilities at flagship tertiary hospitals including the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology, KTH, LRH, HMC, the Institute ofKidney Diseases, Saidu Hospital, Fountain House Peshawar and others.

Budget for Medicine in Primary and Secondary facilities has been doubled from Rs. 500 million to Rs. 1000 million, with more available.Rs. 820 million has been allocated for the treatment of poor cancer patients, Rs. 4.4 billion for various Health Service Delivery and Immunization programs, and minimum health service delivery package to be rolled out for all BHUs, RHCs, and secondary hospitals.

He said that a big program of tertiary, secondary and primary health facilities and medical colleges including both ongoing and new projects as reflected in the ADP, across every part of the province.

Expansion of Rescue 1122 services in four new districts namely, Lakki Marwat, Malakand, Shangla and Lower is on the card.

He said that recruitment of 21,000 teachers to address multi grade teaching as a total 65,000 required to make 4 teachers in every school. Recruitment of 3000 new ASDOs will significantly improve school leadership, bringing the average number of schools per ASDO from 45+ to 8 and subsequently to 3.

Launch "Pakhtunkhwa da para" program to put graduates from top universities into govt schools and Completion of 700 out of 10,000 state of the art ECE nursery classrooms.

He said construction of 6,000 new classrooms out of the 15,000 classrooms required to counter overcrowding.

He said funding to fast track the development of access to the Rashakai Economic Zone will be ensured. Up to Rs. 2 billion for innovative funding programs for youth, women and other entrepreneurs would be utilized.

Rs. 2 billion allocated for the expansion of the KP Impact Challenge Phase 2, Rs. 1 billion for an Access to Finance fund for SMEs. At least Rs. 200 million will be provided fund the creation of the KP Skill Development Fund.