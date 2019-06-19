Budget-Speech-8-Last-Peshawar The Finance Minister said that the government of KP has allocated a record of Rs. 20 billion for a total of 75 schemes of Ministry of Tourism, Sports, Archeology, Culture and Youth Affairs including 43 ongoing and 32 new schemes for the next fiscal year-2019-20

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ):Budget-Speech-8-Last-Peshawar The Finance Minister said that the government of KP has allocated a record of Rs. 20 billion for a total of 75 schemes of Ministry of Tourism, Sports, Archeology, Culture and Youth Affairs including 43 ongoing and 32 new schemes for the next fiscal year-2019-20.

Jhagra said the top priority of the govt is promotion of tourism sector and sports. He said Rs 3.7 billion allocated for tourism promotion and destinations development through World Bank assisted under KITE program. He disclosed that Rs. 1 billion has been earmarked for tourism roads in the Malakand and Hazara divisions and for promotion of unexplored tourist spots and Rs. 150m for access to Sheikh Badin tourist Taimaur Khan Jhagra said Rs 8.6 billion has been allocated for Provincial Roads Rehabilitation Project under PKHA Portfolio in collaboration with ADB.

Similarly Rs 3.4 billion allocated for dualization of Mardan-Swabi Road in collaboration with ADB, Rs 10.4 billion for construction of various new roads throughout the settled districts, Rs 1.2 billion for solarization of 4000 Masajid, and multiple schools, BHUs throughout the settled districts, Rs 70m for Electrification of more than 100 unelectrified villages through Solar and Alternate Energy.

He said that completion of various Hydro Power Projects in Lower Dir, Shangla and Mansehra generating more than 70MW was underway.

He informed the house that Rs10 billion allocated for tree tsunami project in the province and Rs 195m for Development and Management of National Parks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

About revamping Agriculture, Livestock and addressing water issues, the Finance Minister said Rs 2.

5 billion allocated for various schemes under PM Agriculture Emergency program to increase productivity, conserve more water, develop more cultivable areas and promote organic lifestyle, Rs 9.5b for construction and improvement of small dams, flood protection walls, water supply schemes and canal roads throughout the settled districts.

He told that house that Rs60m allocated for scholarships and grants for students in deeni madaris, Rs 10m for Skill Development scheme for minorities, Rs 5m for Construction of Community Based School for Sikh Community in Peshawar About current and development expenditure in merged districts he said that block allocation of 59 billion in the development budget under the 10 years development plan to bring the tribal districts at par with the settled districts.

He said Rs 80 m earmarked for provision of medicines and diagnostic materials for health facilities, Rs 85m for Strengthening of DHQ Hospitals of Merged Areas, Rs 60 m for mobile hospital programme in FATA, Rs 30 m for Removal of Staff Deficiencies in Newly Opened Areas in Health Facilities, Rs 200 m for various vertical programs in tribal districts inc. EPI, Hepatitis etc.

Rs 850 m has been allocated for upgradation of Educational Institutions from primary to middle, middle to high or high to higher secondary schools in all tribal districts and former FR regions.

Similarly Rs 40 m each earmarked for removal of Staff Deficiencies in Newly Opened Areas in Education, Tribal Districts, and for Girls stipend program for KG & Class 1 in 02 District (To arrest drop outs and improve enrollment.

After the budget speech by the Finance Minister the chair put off the assembly proceedings till Friday afternoon.