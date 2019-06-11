Budget speech consumes 87% of National Assembly proceedings

Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar presented the federal budget for the year 2019-20 in the National Assembly on Tuesday and his speech continued for an hour and 26 minutes, consuming 87 percent of proceeding's time

The second sitting of the 11th session witnessed presentation of the budget and it continued for an hour and 39 minutes.

The proceedings started at the scheduled time of 5:00 pm and the Speaker Asad Qaisar presided over the entire sitting.

After presentation of the budget, the House took other agenda items and Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar presented the Finance Bill, 2019, the Supplementary Demands for Grants and Appropriations for financial year, 2018-19 and the Excess Demands for Grants and Appropriations for seven financial years.