UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Budget Taxes To Bring Elite Into Net: Ali Nawaz Awan

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 08:35 PM

Budget taxes to bring elite into net: Ali Nawaz Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan on Tuesday said the present government had taken the initiative to bring elite segment of society in the tax net to support the national revenue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan on Tuesday said the present government had taken the initiative to bring elite segment of society in the tax net to support the national revenue.

While talking to a private news channel he said the government had intended to enhance the capacity of national industries while the previous governments had destroyed the industries by receiving abundant foreign loans.

"We would definitely protect and uplift the poor segment of our country,"he ensured while replying a question.

All government institutions would follow the prime minister's austerity plan to strengthen the economy of the country, he said.

Budget 2019-20 would be poor-friendly but taxes on commodities and properties was to turn Pakistan a loan-free country, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Poor Capital Development Authority Government

Recent Stories

Operating companies in Ras Al Khor reach 1,765, sa ..

41 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Germany's FM

56 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives business representative ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives business representative ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets German Minister of Economy

1 hour ago

Vietnam jails shipbuilding executive in graft crac ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.