Budget taxes to bring elite into net: Ali Nawaz Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority CDA ) Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan on Tuesday said the present government had taken the initiative to bring elite segment of society in the tax net to support the national revenue.

While talking to a private news channel he said the government had intended to enhance the capacity of national industries while the previous governments had destroyed the industries by receiving abundant foreign loans.

"We would definitely protect and uplift the poor segment of our country,"he ensured while replying a question.

All government institutions would follow the prime minister's austerity plan to strengthen the economy of the country, he said.

Budget 2019-20 would be poor-friendly but taxes on commodities and properties was to turn Pakistan a loan-free country, he said.