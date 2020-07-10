UrduPoint.com
Budget To Be Distributed At Police Stations Level In Karachi

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 07:45 PM

For the first time in history of Karachi Police, the budget has been approved at the police station level

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :For the first time in history of Karachi Police, the budget has been approved at the police station level.

Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon on Friday thanked Inspector General of Police - Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar for not only approving the budget but also raised the matter to the government, according to a news release.

He also thanked IGP Sindh for taking steps to bring positive change in the police force.

A new strategy has been formulated to make better use of resources at the police station level so that corruption and crime could be eliminated in a better way. Provision of budget at the level of police stations will give an opportunity to honest police officers to serve the people.

The Additional IGP - Karachi said that provision of budget in model police stations was being ensured which would eliminate corruption. In this regard, concrete steps were being taken for immediate delivery of budget.

