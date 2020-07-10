Budget to be distributed at police stations level in Karachi

For the first time in history of Karachi Police, the budget has been approved at the police station level

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :For the first time in history of Karachi Police, the budget has been approved at the police station level.

Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon on Friday thanked Inspector General of Police - Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar for not only approving the budget but also raised the matter to the government, according to a news release.

He also thanked IGP Sindh for taking steps to bring positive change in the police force.

A new strategy has been formulated to make better use of resources at the police station level so that corruption and crime could be eliminated in a better way. Provision of budget at the level of police stations will give an opportunity to honest police officers to serve the people.

The Additional IGP - Karachi said that provision of budget in model police stations was being ensured which would eliminate corruption. In this regard, concrete steps were being taken for immediate delivery of budget.