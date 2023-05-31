Budget to be people-friendly: Tasneem

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :State Minister for Productions and Industries Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi on Wednesday said the government was striving hard to raise living standard of people and the budget will facilitate the common man.

Talking to APP, he said that the budget would be people-friendly and the government would take solid steps to provide the maximum relief to the poor.

He said the Pakistan Peoples Party was the party of the poor and middle-class which was striving hard to facilitate the masses at their doorsteps.

The state minister said due to ineffective financial policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)the people had to face difficulties and hardships, adding that now the government was takingsolid economic measures for welfare and prosperity of the masses.