Budget To Meet Aspirations Of Common People: Senator

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2023 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N Senator Dr Afnan Ullah Khan has said that budget 2023-24 would attempt to meet the hopes and aspirations of common people and all available resources were being utilized to reduce the financial difficulties of working and middle classes.

Talking to a private news channel on Friday, he said the budget was a reflection of the development measures undertaken by the government and "our commitment to raise investment and create employment opportunities for the youth".

He said that the government was taking concrete steps to overcome the economic challenges and for strengthening the economy of the country.

"The government's vision is to restore macroeconomic stability and achieve an inclusive and resilient growth trajectory," the senator added.

