UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Budget Will Eliminate Middle Class: Siraj Ul Haq

Muhammad Irfan 42 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 04:55 PM

Budget will eliminate Middle class: Siraj ul Haq

Senator Siraj ul Haq from JI has said this is such a budget in the history of Pakistan which has been rejected by opposition as well as treasury benches.He said this while speaking on budget for the fiscal year 2019-20 in Senate Friday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st June, 2019) Senator Siraj ul Haq from JI has said this is such a budget in the history of Pakistan which has been rejected by opposition as well as treasury benches.He said this while speaking on budget for the fiscal year 2019-20 in Senate Friday.

He said this budget has been drafted by aunti Christina of IMF.He held who had brought Tsunami had committed robbery on the pockets of poor masses. The present budget is satanic net and we are being entangled into it.This is neither the budget of youths nor elderly persons ,he said adding a good budget is the very budget which generates revenue.

But this budget will eliminate middle class.I declare openly if this budget is passed, it will multiply the crimes in the country, he remarked.On one side it is said Pakistan has sunk into heavy debts and at what quantum this government has obtained loans during the 10 months has no parallel in the history of Pakistan, he held.We had moved Shariah court against usury based system in the past and the lawyer who had opposed our petition then is also there in before us today, he remarked.At whose behest the prices of sugar have been increased, he inquired.

11 sugar mills are owned by one man, 17 by another man and 23 are owned by third man. They had stored lac tons sugar and benefit of billion of rupees was given to these three persons by increasing the price of sugar.

Even then it is said nation is thief.

He held Nawaz Sharif was expelled due to his job in one company and now this slogan has been raised " my thief is Zinda bad and your thief is murda bad.Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan said home of a poor person is demolished while Bani Gala still stands therein which is illegal as per CDA rules.

The former and sitting finance minster have said the country is facing threat of becoming bankrupt. It is strange that on one side it is said no production order and on the other side production order was given within 24 hours.

They used to say no amnesty will be given but this has also come.He stated economy is in ICU today but it was not in ICU in 2017.Senator Aurang Zeb Khan said unluckily budget is not being debated upon.

The Senate has been turned into class of Mushairas.Senator Rehman Malik said when one becomes fond of loans then such budgets come. Nation should not need to worry. I am afraid we are heading towards national default.

Asif Zardari talked of sitting together on the issue of economy. This is a national issue. Drug trafficking is continuing in colleges and universities. Some amount should have been allocated to curb this menace.

AIDS is spreading every where in the country but Sindh is being defamed.Senator Tahir Bazenjo said the country is facing multiple challenges at present. On one side India is gaining strength on economic front and we are depending on loans.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India Nawaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari IMF Senate Tsunami AIDS Poor Rehman Malik Budget Company Job Robbery Bani Man Price 2017 Capital Development Authority From Government Billion Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Russian Interior Ministry Says Violations Detected ..

3 minutes ago

Excise operation against defaulters; 137 vehicles ..

3 minutes ago

Thousands converge on Hong Kong police HQ in anti- ..

3 minutes ago

262 police personnel transferred,posted in Kasur

10 minutes ago

Anti-Polio drive concludes in three tehsils of dis ..

8 minutes ago

What's next for EU top jobs? Five things to know

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.