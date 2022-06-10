Budget would lead towards sustainable growth: MNA

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :PTI MNA Malik Ahmad Hussain Dehr said incumbent government has moved towards sustainable growth program after fixing growth target for next year at 5%.

Talking to APP on Friday, he said new coalition government would pull Pakistan out of the economic crisis.

He said the new wave of inflation wouldn't let the increase of essential medicines' prices, as the current budget had exempted custom duty on more than 30 pharmaceutical ingredients.

The MNA said the government was focused on development of industries which would help in boosting country's exports.

He assured that the country's economy would improve while extending benefits to a poor man because of the dividends that will come in the upcoming months.