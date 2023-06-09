UrduPoint.com

Budgetary Allocations For BISP Increased To Mitigate Sufferings Of Poor Segments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 09, 2023 | 08:01 PM

Budgetary allocations for BISP increased to mitigate sufferings of poor segments

The present government has increased the budget of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) up to Rs 400 billion as compared to the last year's allocation of Rs. 360 billion, in order to mitigate the sufferings of the poorest segments of society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The present government has increased the budget of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) up to Rs 400 billion as compared to the last year's allocation of Rs. 360 billion, in order to mitigate the sufferings of the poorest segments of society.

According to the budget speech presented in the National Assembly on Friday, the budget of BISP was expected to be increased up to Rs 450 billion by the next Fiscal Year.

The BISP is a flagship program of the government and implementing various schemes for the welfare of downtrodden segments.

During the last year's budget, the present government increased the budgetary allocation of BISP from Rs 250 billion to Rs 360 billion.

During the year 2023-24, 9.3 million families will be provided quarterly assistance of Rs 8,750 under the Benazir Kafalat scheme for which Rs 364 billion has been allocated.

While the amount will be increased further considering the inflation rate.

The scope of Benazir education Stipends has been increased from six million children (52 percent girls) beneficiaries to 8.3 million children with allocation of Rs 55 billion.

As many as 92,000 students will be given Benazir Undergraduate Scholarships through Rs 6 billion while the number of Benazir Nashonuma program beneficiaries has been increased up to 15,00,000 through Rs 32 billion.

A total of Rs 35 billion has been allocated for providing targeted subsidy to the deserving people on rice, sugar, pulses and ghee.

The government has also withdrawn 10 percent regulatory duty on the import of second-hand clothes which are purchased by low income people most of the time.

A new Micro Deposits scheme will be started from July 1, 2023 for low income groups through National Savings Centers with more profit ratio.

The facility for opening digital accounts will also be available for the users.

Related Topics

National Assembly Import Education Budget July From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

IGP directs for inspection of police buildings

IGP directs for inspection of police buildings

14 minutes ago
 Minister for accomplishing development work at Nis ..

Minister for accomplishing development work at Nishtar-II soon

14 minutes ago
 Paris, Berlin Working on Easing New Russia Sanctio ..

Paris, Berlin Working on Easing New Russia Sanctions Aimed at Third Countries - ..

14 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan review ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan reviews outlines for fiscal year 202 ..

14 minutes ago
 Promotion given to 1,022 cops in Lahore

Promotion given to 1,022 cops in Lahore

14 minutes ago
 Belgian Defense Minister Says Still No Response Fr ..

Belgian Defense Minister Says Still No Response From Kiev on Arms Used in Belgor ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.