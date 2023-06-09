Budgetary measures for agriculture sector to help enhancing production: Vice President Pakistan Business Forum Ahmed Jawad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Business Forum lauded initiatives for agriculture sector, information technology and youth entrepreneurship in Federal budget 2023-24.

The Vice President Pakistan Business Forum Ahmed Jawad while talking to APP said that the conversion of 50000 agriculture tube wells on solar energy will not only reduce the input cost for the farmers but it will also help reducing demand of electricity and imported diesel.

He said that exemption from duties and taxes on combined harvesters; rice planters, seeders and dryers; and import of certified seeds and saplings and 5-year tax exemption to agriculture based industries of rural areas would help increasing output and reducing the post harvest losses.

PM's Youth business and agriculture loan scheme, discounted credit facility for small farmers, and increase in agriculture credit target to Rs.2250 billion were some other measures aimed provision of capital into agriculture sector, he said adding that but government should consider reduction in KIBOR rates to ensure benefits of credit schemes.

Ahmed Jawad also lauded establishment of Export Council and said it was a long standing demand of business community that was met in the budget 2023-24. He was of the view that $30 billion export target for new financial year should be revised to $40 billion while considering the devaluation of Rupee and potential of export oriented industry of the country.

He further said that measures like granting SME status to IT sector and tax exemption to youth entrepreneurs would encourage the youth and promote IT and entrepreneurship in Pakistan.

Ahmed Jawad also lauded the decision of raising minimum wages of workers to Rs.32000 and said that it would help providing relief to lower income strata of the society.

He urged the need of initiatives for revival of industry, business confidence and imports particularly raw materials for local industry to assist the important sectors of economy in dealing with problems being faced.