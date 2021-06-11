UrduPoint.com
Budgetary Proposals Afoot To Improve Efficiency Of All Sectors: Mubeen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 08:11 PM

Budgetary proposals afoot to improve efficiency of all sectors: Mubeen

Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Parliamentary Secretary for Quetta Development Authority (QDA) Mubeen Khan Khilji on Friday said important measures have been proposed in the federal budget to improve the efficiency of all the sectors

Talking to APP, he said that the federal government has rejected the proposal of imposition of extraordinary taxes by international financial institutions and realized the plight of the people. He said federal government has not raised the price of electricity and gas in the central budget saying a large amount of money has been allocated for the three big dams, Dasu, Bhasha and Mehmand. "There will be development and prosperity for the people and the 25 percent increase in provincial grants will help in the continuation of progress", he described and added that the current budget was reflective of public expectations.

