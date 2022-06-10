UrduPoint.com

Budgetary Relief Measures To Help Saving Marginalized Section Of Society From Inflation Impact: Qamar

Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2022 | 08:06 PM

Budgetary relief measures to help saving marginalized section of society from inflation impact: Qamar

Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar on Friday appreciated relief measures proposed in the federal budget of FY 2022-23 and said those measures would help saving marginalized section of society from impact of inflation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar on Friday appreciated relief measures proposed in the Federal budget of FY 2022-23 and said those measures would help saving marginalized section of society from impact of inflation.

Talking to media at Parliament House, he said relief given to people despite tough economic condition would have positive impact on the lives of especially salaried and middle class.

He said concrete measures have been taken to minimize poverty and save the poor from impact of inflation.

To a question, he said the policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan's four years rule had proved disastrous for the country and coalition government of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would never allow Imran Khan to make people's lives miserable.

He said Pakistan People's Party has suggested multiple measures in the budget to provide relief to the marginalized segment of society. Government employees have been provided significant relief in the budget.

