Budgets Of IM Sciences, Lakki Marwat, Buner Varsities Approved

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

Budgets of IM Sciences, Lakki Marwat, Buner varsities approved

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :A meeting of board of Governors Institute of Management Science Wednesday approved budget of the institute for the year 2021-22 and salary increase of employees.

The meeting was chaired by Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Higher education, Kamran Bangash.

The meeting discussed various matters of the institute including its budget and financial affairs.

The meeting was informed that financial position of IM Sciences is satisfactory and various funds have been established including pension fund.

Participants approved budget of IM Sciences for the year 2021-22 after discussing its various aspects.

Later separate Senate meeting of Lakki Marwat and Buner Universities approved budgets 2021-22 after thorough discussion.

Secretary Higher Education, Muhammad Daud, Additional Secretary Finance, Safeer Ahmad, Vice Chancellor University of Buner, Dr. Farooq, Vice Chancellor University of Lakki Marwat, Dr. Aurangzeb, Director IM Sciences, Dr Muhammad Mohsin and Senate members.

More Stories From Pakistan

