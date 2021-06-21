UrduPoint.com
Budgets Of Pak- Austria Institute, SBBU Shringal, UET Peshawar Approved

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 06:20 PM

Budgets of Pak- Austria Institute, SBBU Shringal, UET Peshawar approved

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :board of Governors Pak-Austria Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology Haripur and Senates of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) Shringal and University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar Monday approved their budgets for the year 2021-9022.

The meetings held on the Directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Shah Farman on Monday discussed various matters relating to budget of universities including priorities and approved budgets after deliberating technical aspects.

Financial budget of these institutions were approved however, Shringal University was directed to overcome its losses so that varsity should not face any monetary crises in future.

The BoG meeting of Pak-Austria Institute of Technology was attended by Chairman Prime Minister Task Force for Science and Technology, Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman while senate meetings were attended by CM aide on Higher education, Kamran Bangash, Secretary Higher Education, Muhammad Daud, Additional Sectary Finance, Safeer Ahmad and Vice Chancellors of educational institute and universities and senate members.

