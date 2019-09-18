Budha era artifacts recovered from truck

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :The city police here Wednesday in a successful action foiled attempt of smuggling precious sculptures and statues of Budha and Kanishka era, DSP City Taj Muhammad Khan said.

The police during checking recovered precious ancient-era artifacts including statues and sculptures of Gotam Budh era, worth millions of rupees which were being smuggled out to China.

The DSP said that seized antiques were recovered from secret cavities of a truck and stated to be 2000 years old. He said the truck driver and smuggler both were arrested.