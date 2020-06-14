Budhani people highly welcome new police station

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :The people of Budhani, a suburban area of Peshawar on Sunday highly welcomed the decision of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) to establish a police station in their area with the name of Shahpur police station.

They said their long-standing demand has been fulfilled by the IGP as the new police station would cover the areas of Budhani, Dauran Pur, Pakha Ghulam, Wadpaga and Gulu Muhammad Zai.

They said the locals had to travel a long distance to get registered their complaints with police, however, the facility would be available at their doorstep with the establishment of this new police station.

"On taking this step we offer gratitude to the IGP and high ups of police department," they said.