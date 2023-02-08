Buffalo milk competition to be held on February 17-18

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :District administration in collaboration with Livestock Department would organize a 2-day All Pakistan Buffalo Milk Competition in Chak No.253-RB Jahangir Kalan Sammundri Road here on February 17-18, 2023.

Spokesman of organizing committee told APP here on Wednesday that Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed would inaugurate the milk competition whereas Divisional Director Livestock & Dairy Development Dr Haidar Ali Khan, SSP Punjab Highway Patrolling Police Mirza Anjum Kamal and Professor Dr Muhammad Qamar Bilal from University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) would attend the inaugural ceremony as guests of honor on February 17.

He said that cattle farmers could get their buffaloes registered for milk competition till 7 p.m. on February 15. The registration fee would be Rs.2000/- per buffalo whereas the farmers would be bound to bring his registered animal in the venue one hour before commencement of the competition.

The first position holder would be awarded a cash prize of Rs.100,000/- along with trophy whereas Rs.70,000, Rs.40,000 and Rs.20,000 would be awarded to the second, third and fourth position holders respectively, he added.