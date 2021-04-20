UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Buffalo Milk To Add Pakistan's Forex As Foreign Capital

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 12:58 AM

Buffalo milk to add Pakistan's forex as foreign capital

Chen Yiyi, President of Royal Group, informed China-Pakistan Agricultural and Industrial Cooperation Information Platform (CPAIC) after completing a week-long visit to Pakistan that both countries should enhance cooperation in the field of dairy processing

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Chen Yiyi, President of Royal Group, informed China-Pakistan Agricultural and Industrial Cooperation Information Platform (CPAIC) after completing a week-long visit to Pakistan that both countries should enhance cooperation in the field of dairy processing.

"Pakistan is rich in buffalo breeds, buffalo research, and buffalo milk manufacturing and to take advantages of this potential we hope to set up a dairy processing plant in Pakistan" said Chen Yiyhi.

Gu Wenliang, Agriculture Commissioner of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, said Pakistan is the fourth largest milk producer in the world, with buffalo milk accounting for 60%.

However, according to the economic survey report of the Pakistani government,15% of Pakistani milk production was wasted due to improper transportation and lack of refrigeration equipment in the fiscal year 2019-2020.

According to Pakistan Dairy Association, the export of dairy products and milk in Pakistan can actually reach USD 30 billion while the export value in the fiscal year 2020 is only USD 680 million.

To improve the processing capacity of dairy products and reduce foreign exchange losses, the Pakistani governments at all levels have been dedicated to improving the investment environment in the past five years and that has facilitated investors, Chen said.

If Pakistan's buffalo milk can be exported to China, it will not only add to Pakistan's foreign exchange reserve but also provide a more favorable price for Chinese consumers.

Royal Group is not the first Chinese dairy enterprise to enter Pakistan. With the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, dairy companies such as Liaoyuan Dairy, Yili, and Shengyuan have tried to lay out Pakistan one after another with some given up and some gained a firm foothold.

Chen said that with the cooperation between the two governments further strengthened and the investment environment of Pakistan improved.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Exchange China Agriculture Visit Liaoyuan Price Enterprise Buffalo United States Dollars 2020 All Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed leads discussions in first epis ..

2 hours ago

Community Development Department holds retreat to ..

2 hours ago

Ex-Wales scrum-half Peel back to Scarlets as coach ..

2 minutes ago

Tokyo Authorities May Request State of Emergency O ..

2 minutes ago

Lukashenko Fulfills His Duties in Full After Foile ..

2 minutes ago

Love for Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is m ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.