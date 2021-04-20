Chen Yiyi, President of Royal Group, informed China-Pakistan Agricultural and Industrial Cooperation Information Platform (CPAIC) after completing a week-long visit to Pakistan that both countries should enhance cooperation in the field of dairy processing

Chen Yiyi, President of Royal Group, informed China-Pakistan Agricultural and Industrial Cooperation Information Platform (CPAIC) after completing a week-long visit to Pakistan that both countries should enhance cooperation in the field of dairy processing.

"Pakistan is rich in buffalo breeds, buffalo research, and buffalo milk manufacturing and to take advantages of this potential we hope to set up a dairy processing plant in Pakistan" said Chen Yiyhi.

Gu Wenliang, Agriculture Commissioner of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, said Pakistan is the fourth largest milk producer in the world, with buffalo milk accounting for 60%.

However, according to the economic survey report of the Pakistani government,15% of Pakistani milk production was wasted due to improper transportation and lack of refrigeration equipment in the fiscal year 2019-2020.

According to Pakistan Dairy Association, the export of dairy products and milk in Pakistan can actually reach USD 30 billion while the export value in the fiscal year 2020 is only USD 680 million.

To improve the processing capacity of dairy products and reduce foreign exchange losses, the Pakistani governments at all levels have been dedicated to improving the investment environment in the past five years and that has facilitated investors, Chen said.

If Pakistan's buffalo milk can be exported to China, it will not only add to Pakistan's foreign exchange reserve but also provide a more favorable price for Chinese consumers.

Royal Group is not the first Chinese dairy enterprise to enter Pakistan. With the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, dairy companies such as Liaoyuan Dairy, Yili, and Shengyuan have tried to lay out Pakistan one after another with some given up and some gained a firm foothold.

Chen said that with the cooperation between the two governments further strengthened and the investment environment of Pakistan improved.