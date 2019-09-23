UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Buffalo Spoiling Field Case: A Mountain Of Lies Has Been Erected Every Where: Chief Justice Of Pakistan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 06:18 PM

Buffalo spoiling field case: A mountain of lies has been erected every where: Chief Justice of Pakistan

The Supreme Court (SC) has set aside High Court decision and ordered to acquit convict Zafar Iqbal in spoiling fields by buffalo case.The case came up for hearing before SC Monday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd September, 2019) The Supreme Court (SC) has set aside High Court decision and ordered to acquit convict Zafar Iqbal in spoiling fields by buffalo case.The case came up for hearing before SC Monday.

A 3-member bench of SC presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa conducted hearing of the case through video link.

The CJP remarked a mountain of lies has been erected in the case every where.

High Court has said in its decision no evidence has been found in this regard. Both the groups made the story on their own. Truth is this Maqbool reaped what he had sown. It is strange that high court said that story has been invented by themselves and even then high court did not acquit the accused.The court ordered to release the accused Zafar Iqbal by giving him benefit of doubt and disposed of the matter.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court Buffalo Court

Recent Stories

Supreme Court of Pakistan dismisses acquittal plea ..

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court rejects plea seeking increase in co ..

3 minutes ago

Moldovan Citizens More in Favor of Joining Eurasia ..

3 minutes ago

At least 20 killed, dozens injured in Papua unrest ..

3 minutes ago

Taliban's delegation visiting Beijing for consulta ..

27 minutes ago

Vibrant nations duly preserve cultural, traditiona ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.