Buffalo spoiling field case: A mountain of lies has been erected every where: Chief Justice of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd September, 2019) The Supreme Court (SC) has set aside High Court decision and ordered to acquit convict Zafar Iqbal in spoiling fields by buffalo case.The case came up for hearing before SC Monday.

A 3-member bench of SC presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa conducted hearing of the case through video link.

The CJP remarked a mountain of lies has been erected in the case every where.

High Court has said in its decision no evidence has been found in this regard. Both the groups made the story on their own. Truth is this Maqbool reaped what he had sown. It is strange that high court said that story has been invented by themselves and even then high court did not acquit the accused.The court ordered to release the accused Zafar Iqbal by giving him benefit of doubt and disposed of the matter.