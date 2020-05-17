UrduPoint.com
Buffaloes Found In City Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 05:40 PM

Buffaloes found in city areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Despite the tall claim of the Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi MCR buffaloes found in mostly parts of the city.

Buffaloes can be seen in Gawalmandi, Dhoke Rata, Dhoke Khaba, Glass Factory, Dhoke Elahi Bukush, Nadeem Colony, Arya Mohallah and Javed Colony,Tench Bhatta, People Colony and Dheri Hassanabad.

An official of MCR said that operation would be carried out and the violators would be taken to task. He said that the city would be made neat and clean.

The people of the areas demanded to take strict action against the violators which is health threat for the locality also. The wastage of buffaloes are producing mosquitoes abundantly in theselocalities and there threat of dengue looming in the areas. Muhammad Jhangir from Nadeem Colony said that buffaloes are the permanent threat and the health of the people deteriorating day by day.

