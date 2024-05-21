- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Bugti asks concerned ministry to make arrangements for return of students from Kyrgyzstan
Bugti Asks Concerned Ministry To Make Arrangements For Return Of Students From Kyrgyzstan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2024 | 10:43 PM
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday has asked the concerned department for a special airplane for the safe return of the stranded students in Kyrgyzstan
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday has asked the concerned department for a special airplane for the safe return of the stranded students in Kyrgyzstan.
The decision has been taken due to non-availability of seats in the private airlines arriving from Kyrgyzstan and the provincial government will bear all the expenses for the safe return of the students.
Provincial Minister Bakht Kakar and MPA Mir Zareen Magsi will be available for the facilitation and guidance of the students to oversee the safe return of the students.
In a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Secretariat on Tuesday said that Balochistan government has sent a letter to the ministry of defense for the provision of an aircraft to bring back the students.
On the instructions of Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, Provincial Minister Bakht Kakar and MPA Mir Zareen Magsi have been nominated as focal persons to oversee the safe return of the students.
According to the statement, the Chief Minister Coordination Desk has received the data of 95 students so far and some parents have also personally visited the Chief Minister's Secretariat.
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti had issued orders to ensure the safe return of Balochistani students stuck in Kyrgyzstan and all the necessary arrangements are being made to achieve the progress.
Recent Stories
Govt taking steps to prevent human trafficking: Federal Minister for Law & Justi ..
One dead, 71 injured as London-Singapore flight hits severe turbulence
MQM-P laments urban centers denied due development
SSP visits police hospital, fitness facilities
KP govt to present annual budget 2024-25 on May 24
Nine criminal gangs busted, looted valuables recovered
Pogacar continues Giro dominance on day of rider protests
DPM Dar visits Bishkek National Hospital; meets Kyrgyz authorities
Art exhibition "Impressions of Pakistan" by Spanish artist mesmerizes visitors
Two kids allegedly drowned in Canal
Working to provide facilities to private sector; economy on right track: Prime ..
Pakistan China friendship strengthening with each passing day: Governor
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt taking steps to prevent human trafficking: Federal Minister for Law & Justice and Human Rights ..16 minutes ago
-
MQM-P laments urban centers denied due development26 minutes ago
-
SSP visits police hospital, fitness facilities26 minutes ago
-
KP govt to present annual budget 2024-25 on May 2436 minutes ago
-
Nine criminal gangs busted, looted valuables recovered36 minutes ago
-
Art exhibition "Impressions of Pakistan" by Spanish artist mesmerizes visitors49 minutes ago
-
Two kids allegedly drowned in Canal49 minutes ago
-
Working to provide facilities to private sector; economy on right track: Prime Minister Muhammad Sh ..49 minutes ago
-
Tarar presents three ordinances in Senate53 minutes ago
-
Malir Expressway to be opened from Qayyumabad to Airport by the end of 2024: Mayor Karachi53 minutes ago
-
Non custom paid articles worth Rs 13.6 mln seized53 minutes ago
-
Extreme weather conditions due to climate change phenomena: PMD DG41 minutes ago