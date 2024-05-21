Open Menu

Bugti Asks Concerned Ministry To Make Arrangements For Return Of Students From Kyrgyzstan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2024 | 10:43 PM

Bugti asks concerned ministry to make arrangements for return of students from Kyrgyzstan

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday has asked the concerned department for a special airplane for the safe return of the stranded students in Kyrgyzstan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday has asked the concerned department for a special airplane for the safe return of the stranded students in Kyrgyzstan.

The decision has been taken due to non-availability of seats in the private airlines arriving from Kyrgyzstan and the provincial government will bear all the expenses for the safe return of the students.

Provincial Minister Bakht Kakar and MPA Mir Zareen Magsi will be available for the facilitation and guidance of the students to oversee the safe return of the students.

In a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Secretariat on Tuesday said that Balochistan government has sent a letter to the ministry of defense for the provision of an aircraft to bring back the students.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, Provincial Minister Bakht Kakar and MPA Mir Zareen Magsi have been nominated as focal persons to oversee the safe return of the students.

According to the statement, the Chief Minister Coordination Desk has received the data of 95 students so far and some parents have also personally visited the Chief Minister's Secretariat.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti had issued orders to ensure the safe return of Balochistani students stuck in Kyrgyzstan and all the necessary arrangements are being made to achieve the progress.

