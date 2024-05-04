Open Menu

Bugti Assures Transporters For Addressing Their Problems

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2024 | 10:51 PM

Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti assured the transporters that their legitimate problems would be addressed

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti assured the transporters that their legitimate problems would be addressed.

He said this while talking to a delegation of transporters who met him here on Saturday.

Provincial Minister for food Haji Ali Madad Jatak, Member of Balochistan Assembly Mir Liaqat Ali Lehri, Additional Chief Secretary Home Zahid Saleem, Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafaqat and representatives of transporters participated in the meeting.

Talking to the delegation, the CM said that the legitimate problems of the transporters would be resolved and anti-trafficking operations would be continued.

Protest is a constitutional right, however, blocking the highways is an illegal act, and the law will come into action if people are inconvenienced by blocking the highways and action will be taken.

Joint check posts will remain in place, he said.

He said that however, levies and police personnel would not be authorized to conduct anti-trafficking searches.

The Chief Minister directed the Home Department would not to stop the passenger buses at the joint check post for more than 15 to 20 minutes and in view of the public difficulties, the buses should be dispatched to their destination by completing the necessary procedures soon.

In the meeting, it was also decided that there would be a security personnel in every passenger vehicle for the life and financial protection of the passengers and it could be ensured that the orders issued by the government in the public interest were obeyed.

