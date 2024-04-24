Open Menu

Bugti Calls Emergency Meeting Over Shortage Of Water In City

Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2024 | 04:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti has called an emergency meeting over shortage of clean drinking water in the provincial capital Quetta and asked the concerned departments to resolve the issue without further delay.

On the occasion, the officials of Public Health Engineering (PHE), department briefed the CM regarding the progress of Mangi Dam project to remove water shortage in the city.

Provincial Minister PHE Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, Finance Minister Mir Shoaib Noshirwani, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan and other high officials also participated in the meeting.

During briefing, the official said that Quetta city is facing daily shortage of 2.4 million gallons of water which is causing trouble to the people. The completion of Mangi Dam would help overcome the water issue in the area. With the completion of Mangi Dam, 8.1 million gallons of water would be supplied to the city and surrounding areas on daily basis.

The meeting was told that services of Frontier Corps (FC) have been hired for the security of Mangi Dam project.

The CM expressed concern over the delay in completion of Mangi Dam project and directed the concerned quarters to avoid further delay. He ordered that speed of work on the construction of Mangi dam should be expedited so that the task of the project could be accomplished within the stipulated time frame.

The CM has issued the directives to Home Department to provide foolproof security for Mangi Dam project.

Sarfraz Bugti said that electricity needs should be shifted on solar system and dependency on power purchase

from QESCO should be abolished gradually. The CM constituted a committee under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister PHE to formulate proposals for installation of solar system at Mangi Dam project.

