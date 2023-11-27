Open Menu

Bugti Condemns Terrorists Attack On Security Forces' Convoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 27, 2023 | 08:13 PM

Bugti condemns terrorists attack on security forces' convoy

Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti on Monday strongly condemned the suicide attack on the vehicle of the security forces in Bannu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti on Monday strongly condemned the suicide attack on the vehicle of the security forces in Bannu.

In a statement here, the interior minister expressed his deep sorrow and regret over the martyrdom of the two citizens in a suicide attack.

He said the nation shared the grief of the families of the martyrs and was praying for the speedy recovery of the injured security personnel and citizens. He directed to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.

"Security forces are determined to eradicate terrorism, whereas the terrorists who attack security forces and civilians do not deserve any leniency. Pakistani people are standing by the side of their soldiers," he added.

He said the whole nation was united to end the scourge of terrorism whereas Pakistan would not rest until the end of the last terrorist from its soil.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Attack Terrorist Suicide Attack Bannu Martyrs Shaheed Interior Minister Vehicle Sarfraz Ahmed From Best

Recent Stories

No Afghan allowed to support any candidate in next ..

No Afghan allowed to support any candidate in next elections, violation to cause ..

57 minutes ago
 Raiment 61 polo cup starts tomorrow

Raiment 61 polo cup starts tomorrow

57 minutes ago
 5-day anti-polio drive begins in AJK

5-day anti-polio drive begins in AJK

57 minutes ago
 Seminar held on importance of vote

Seminar held on importance of vote

59 minutes ago
 Malnutrition causes $7.5 billion loss to national ..

Malnutrition causes $7.5 billion loss to national GDP per annum: Experts

59 minutes ago
 Uzma Khan appears before Special Judge Anti-corrup ..

Uzma Khan appears before Special Judge Anti-corruption

57 minutes ago
ATC convicts three persons in explosive materials ..

ATC convicts three persons in explosive materials recovery case

57 minutes ago
 Quality of medical eduction to be enhanced: SAPM

Quality of medical eduction to be enhanced: SAPM

57 minutes ago
 HESCO accelerates anti-theft drive, Over 200 conne ..

HESCO accelerates anti-theft drive, Over 200 connections cut on Chief's Orders

57 minutes ago
 RTA sets fixed fare for local public transporters

RTA sets fixed fare for local public transporters

1 hour ago
 Govt to launch national program on hepatitis, diab ..

Govt to launch national program on hepatitis, diabetes

1 hour ago
 NATO chief says Ukraine inflicting 'heavy losses' ..

NATO chief says Ukraine inflicting 'heavy losses' on Russian forces

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan