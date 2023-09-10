Open Menu

Bugti Congratulates IBKP & Customs Intelligence On Seizing Smuggling Goods

Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Bugti congratulates IBKP & Customs Intelligence on seizing smuggling goods

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2023 ) :Interior Minister Sarfaraz Ahmad Bugti has congratulated the Intelligence Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (IBKP) and Customs Intelligence for their exemplary joint operation which led to the seizure of smuggled goods worth Rs 519 million.

The minister said that the operation was one of the most important cases in the history of the IBKP and is a shining example of the dedication of the agency to protect Pakistan's economy and borders.

He also praised the cooperation between the IBKP and Customs Intelligence, saying that it is an example for other law enforcement agencies.

The joint operation was conducted in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and involved a series of raids on warehouses and other locations.

The smuggled goods included electronic appliances, vehicles, and textiles.

The minister said that the seizure is a major blow to the smuggling mafia and will help to protect the legitimate businesses in the country.

He also warned that the government will not tolerate any form of smuggling and will take tough action against those involved in the illegal activity.

The minister's tweet is a welcome recognition of the work of the IBKP and Customs Intelligence. It is also a reminder of the government's commitment to protecting Pakistan's economy and borders.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Interior Minister Vehicles Textile Government Million

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima condoles Moroccan people over victi ..

Sheikha Fatima condoles Moroccan people over victims of earthquake

2 hours ago
 Mariam Almheiri calls African nations to sign Lead ..

Mariam Almheiri calls African nations to sign Leaders Declaration on Food System ..

2 hours ago
 G20 commits to work for positive outcomes at UAE-h ..

G20 commits to work for positive outcomes at UAE-hosted WTO Ministerial Conferen ..

2 hours ago
 Outcomes of G20 Summit are crucial for COP28: Germ ..

Outcomes of G20 Summit are crucial for COP28: German official

3 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi urges women to challenge workplac ..

Bodour Al Qasimi urges women to challenge workplace discrimination

4 hours ago
 Expo Sharjah, UK-based Bett discuss collaboration

Expo Sharjah, UK-based Bett discuss collaboration

4 hours ago
Asia Cup 2023: Rain stops Super 4 clash between In ..

Asia Cup 2023: Rain stops Super 4 clash between India, Pakistan

5 hours ago
 RBI keen on strengthening its partnership with UAE ..

RBI keen on strengthening its partnership with UAE to promote digital payments i ..

6 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed attends part of G20 Summit in I ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends part of G20 Summit in India

6 hours ago
 Majra holds its 3rd meeting in 2023 addressing pla ..

Majra holds its 3rd meeting in 2023 addressing plans to implement social respons ..

7 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bowl first against ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bowl first against India in Super 4 today

8 hours ago
 Dubai Customs, Oman forge stronger customs bonds f ..

Dubai Customs, Oman forge stronger customs bonds for trade growth

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan