Bugti congratulates IBKP & Customs Intelligence on seizing smuggling goods

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2023 ) :Interior Minister Sarfaraz Ahmad Bugti has congratulated the Intelligence Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (IBKP) and Customs Intelligence for their exemplary joint operation which led to the seizure of smuggled goods worth Rs 519 million.

The minister said that the operation was one of the most important cases in the history of the IBKP and is a shining example of the dedication of the agency to protect Pakistan's economy and borders.

He also praised the cooperation between the IBKP and Customs Intelligence, saying that it is an example for other law enforcement agencies.

The joint operation was conducted in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and involved a series of raids on warehouses and other locations.

The smuggled goods included electronic appliances, vehicles, and textiles.

The minister said that the seizure is a major blow to the smuggling mafia and will help to protect the legitimate businesses in the country.

He also warned that the government will not tolerate any form of smuggling and will take tough action against those involved in the illegal activity.

The minister's tweet is a welcome recognition of the work of the IBKP and Customs Intelligence. It is also a reminder of the government's commitment to protecting Pakistan's economy and borders.