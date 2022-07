(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :Chairman of Jamhoori Wattan Party (JWP) and Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti has congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Hamza Shehbaz Sharif's victory in the election of the Chief Minister of Punjab.

The Minister in a statement said we appreciate Hamza Shehbaz Sharif's vision for the development of Punjab and assure him all-out support in this regard.

Bugti also congratulated and gave his best wishes to Hamza on being elected as Chief Minister Punjab.