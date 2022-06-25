UrduPoint.com

Bugti Determined To Make Pakistan A Drug Free Country

Umer Jamshaid Published June 25, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Bugti determined to make Pakistan a drug free country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :As the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking approaches on Sunday, the Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti was determined to make Pakistan a drug free country.

The minister during his visit to the Anti-Narcotics Police Center, Sukkur said anti-narcotics was a challenge in Sindh as it requires participation of people from all walks of life to cure the menace, said a statement.

He also called for special efforts to curb drug abuse in educational institutions and said the Sindh government would soon set-up separate rehabilitation centers for drug addicts in the province.

On the occasion, the Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) officials also briefed the minister on anti-narcotics measures being taken and the current situation in the province.

