Bugti directs CMIT to ensure monitoring of development projects

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, has directed the Chief Minister’s Inspection Team (CMIT) to intensify oversight of all ongoing development projects across the province, ensuring effective accountability and strict adherence to quality works.

The directive was issued during a high-level review meeting on the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP), where CMIT presented its performance report.

CM Sarfraz Bugti expressed serious concern over reports of incomplete and substandard schemes, calling for immediate corrective measures.

The CM underscored the sanctity of public resources. “Every single rupee of public funds is a trust of the people, and substandard projects will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” he declared.

He warned that officers and contractors responsible for negligence or misuse of funds would face strict disciplinary action, and that the accountability process would be made more rigorous and transparent.

Sarfraz reiterated that the provincial government is committed to protecting public interests and will not allow any compromise on the quality or integrity of development initiatives.

To reinforce oversight, CM Sarfraz Bugti instructed CMIT to conduct regular field inspections of all PSDP schemes. In a symbolic move, he directed the team to begin its inspections from his own constituency, Bakkar, demonstrating personal accountability and leadership by example.

He emphasized that any official or contractor found guilty of dereliction of duty would be held fully accountable, especially in projects meant to serve the welfare of the common citizen.

Sarfraz Bugti urged CMIT to carry out its responsibilities without any pressure, reaffirming the government’s stance on transparency and good governance.

The renewed focus on accountability is part of a broader effort to ensure that development funds translate into tangible benefits for the people of Balochistan.