Bugti Directs To Complete Appointments’ Process On Merit

Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2024 | 10:15 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday directed to the Health Department to complete the process of appointments on merit and transparency in order to provide health facilities to public in official hospitals of the province.

He said this while chairing a review meeting on the performance of the Health Department at the Chief Minister's Secretariat.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that action would be taken against those who are recruited against merit.

He said that the results of comprehensive reforms should be visible, if the problems of health and education are solved, 80 percent of the issues of the people would be solved.

He expressed dissatisfaction with the service delivery system in the province saying that there are 250,000 government employees in Balochistan but the system of providing services to the people is not yet fully effective.

“The common man should get the benefit of the resources allocated for the health sector”, he said.

He issued orders that action should be taken against the mafia coming under the guise of reforms saying that our doors are open for those who have reservations about the reforms come and talk to us.

The CM said that in matters of public interest under the guise of protest, the obstacles are unbearable adding that the provincial government's priority since day one has been public welfare, for which it is moving in the right direction in a vigorous manner.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Secretary Health Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, Director and Director General Health Services Balochistan Dr. Amin Khan Mandokhail and other relevant officials.

More Stories From Pakistan