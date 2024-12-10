Bugti directs to ensure merit on contract posts in Education Dept

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday directed to ensure 100 percent merit on contract posts in the Education Department for betterment of knowledge

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday directed to ensure 100 percent merit on contract posts in the education Department for betterment of knowledge.

The CM has issued orders for recruitment on 100 percent merit in his constituency as well and said that if any individual, including political opponents, meets the merit then the appointment should be ensured.

He also instructed Deputy Commissioner Dera Bugti Zohaib-ul-Haq over the phone and said that there should be 100 percent merit, there would be no compromise on merit.

FIRs should be registered against candidates with bogus degrees.

There is no like or dislike, but only merit will work, even if opponents are appointed, he said.

Zohaib-ul-Haq assured the CM and to ensure merit at the every level.

He said that the concerned District Education Officer would perform his duties with full responsibility for verifying fake degrees and if any degree is found to be fake, action will be taken against them.