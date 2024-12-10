Open Menu

Bugti Directs To Ensure Merit On Contract Posts In Education Dept

Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2024 | 08:35 PM

Bugti directs to ensure merit on contract posts in Education Dept

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday directed to ensure 100 percent merit on contract posts in the Education Department for betterment of knowledge

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday directed to ensure 100 percent merit on contract posts in the education Department for betterment of knowledge.

The CM has issued orders for recruitment on 100 percent merit in his constituency as well and said that if any individual, including political opponents, meets the merit then the appointment should be ensured.

He also instructed Deputy Commissioner Dera Bugti Zohaib-ul-Haq over the phone and said that there should be 100 percent merit, there would be no compromise on merit.

FIRs should be registered against candidates with bogus degrees.

There is no like or dislike, but only merit will work, even if opponents are appointed, he said.

Zohaib-ul-Haq assured the CM and to ensure merit at the every level.

He said that the concerned District Education Officer would perform his duties with full responsibility for verifying fake degrees and if any degree is found to be fake, action will be taken against them.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Fake Degrees Education Dera Bugti Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Governor Kundi extends praise to Forces over succe ..

Governor Kundi extends praise to Forces over successful operation in Zhob

2 minutes ago
 Rana Tanveer meets Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister ..

Rana Tanveer meets Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister for Agriculture

2 minutes ago
 Mandatory promotional training for doctors starts ..

Mandatory promotional training for doctors starts at PHSA

2 minutes ago
 Advisor Health attends ceremony on successful thro ..

Advisor Health attends ceremony on successful thrombolysis treatment of 206 stro ..

2 minutes ago
 Awareness program on Punjab Ombudsman organized at ..

Awareness program on Punjab Ombudsman organized at Islamia College

7 minutes ago
 UN Women’s Rolling Resistance concludes with res ..

UN Women’s Rolling Resistance concludes with resounding call to end Gender-Bas ..

7 minutes ago
ICT Police arrest 11 criminals; Illegal weapons, l ..

ICT Police arrest 11 criminals; Illegal weapons, liquor seized

7 minutes ago
 LESCO to purchase 750,000 single phase meters

LESCO to purchase 750,000 single phase meters

7 minutes ago
 NA session to continue till Dec 20

NA session to continue till Dec 20

7 minutes ago
 Police arrested thief gang member; recovered loote ..

Police arrested thief gang member; recovered looted cash Rs5.5 mln

14 minutes ago
 PM reaffirms commitment to protect mountains, natu ..

PM reaffirms commitment to protect mountains, natural environment

14 minutes ago
 YPF delegation urges dialogue, democratic strength ..

YPF delegation urges dialogue, democratic strengthening in talks with CM Gandapu ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan