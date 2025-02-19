Open Menu

Bugti Directs To Ensure Transparency, Monitoring In Use Of Development Budget

Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2025 | 09:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday directed all administrative secretaries to ensure transparency and effective monitoring in the use of the development budget.

He expressed these views while chairing an important meeting regarding the preparations for the Annual Development Program (PSDP) for the upcoming fiscal year 2025/26.

The meeting was attended by administrative secretaries of various departments. During the meeting, the progress of development projects, budget distribution, and priority sectors were discussed in detail.

The Chief Minister directed all departments to organize development schemes keeping in mind the public needs and backwardness of Balochistan.

He emphasized that an effective strategy should be adopted to complete the ongoing projects within the stipulated time so that the public could get maximum benefits.

He also stressed that merit and public interest should be given top priority in the selection of development schemes.

The Chief Minister said that the Balochistan government is committed to providing equal development opportunities in all districts and in this regard, a comprehensive strategy should be adopted in every sector.

He directed the concerned authorities to adopt modern technical methods in planning new projects under PSDP so that the development process could be made more effective and productive.

During the meeting, the secretaries of various departments briefed the Chief Minister about the progress of ongoing development projects in their respective departments and informed them about the challenges faced.

The Chief Minister directed to take immediate steps to resolve the obstacles and urged the departments to ensure timely completion of development projects through mutual cooperation.

