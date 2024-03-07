Bugti directs to shift offices of project directors, field officers to respective districts

(@FahadShabbir)

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti on Thursday directed to shift offices of all project directors and field officers of the provincial government to the respective districts

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti on Thursday directed to shift offices of all project directors and field officers of the provincial government to the respective districts.

The chief minister will make a surprise visit to all divisions, districts, said a news release.

He said that strict action would be taken if any officer was found absent from the place of posting.

Sarfraz Bugti said that project directors and officers should not make the provincial capital a permanent abode.

He added that officers should attend to their duty and deal with their assigned matters.

Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti directed the officers to utilize all their abilities to resolve problems faced by the people.