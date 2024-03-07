- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Bugti directs to shift offices of project directors, field officers to respective districts
Bugti Directs To Shift Offices Of Project Directors, Field Officers To Respective Districts
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2024 | 06:45 PM
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti on Thursday directed to shift offices of all project directors and field officers of the provincial government to the respective districts
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti on Thursday directed to shift offices of all project directors and field officers of the provincial government to the respective districts.
The chief minister will make a surprise visit to all divisions, districts, said a news release.
He said that strict action would be taken if any officer was found absent from the place of posting.
Sarfraz Bugti said that project directors and officers should not make the provincial capital a permanent abode.
He added that officers should attend to their duty and deal with their assigned matters.
Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti directed the officers to utilize all their abilities to resolve problems faced by the people.
Recent Stories
Rs 30m each for Upper Dir, Chitral released: Director PDMA
Islam-centric approach crucial to cope modern challenges: Experts
District Admin takes steps to ensure fair pricing
Blood screening, thalassemia awareness walk held
Radio Pakistan organizes dialogue on promoting democratic values
Ambassador Hashmi applauds China's exemplary 5.2% economic growth rate
Student must focus on their studies, play role for national development: Punjab ..
Police conducts targeted operation against criminals
Speakers highlight importance of public investment to achieve socio-economic obj ..
Experts, progressive farmers propose investment in seed research
DC reviews anti-polio vaccination drive
New DPO prioritizes improvement in police behavior
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rs 30m each for Upper Dir, Chitral released: Director PDMA3 minutes ago
-
Islam-centric approach crucial to cope modern challenges: Experts3 minutes ago
-
District Admin takes steps to ensure fair pricing3 minutes ago
-
Blood screening, thalassemia awareness walk held3 minutes ago
-
Radio Pakistan organizes dialogue on promoting democratic values7 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi applauds China's exemplary 5.2% economic growth rate7 minutes ago
-
Student must focus on their studies, play role for national development: Punjab governor16 minutes ago
-
Police conducts targeted operation against criminals16 minutes ago
-
Experts, progressive farmers propose investment in seed research17 minutes ago
-
DC reviews anti-polio vaccination drive17 minutes ago
-
New DPO prioritizes improvement in police behavior17 minutes ago
-
MWMC gets new machinery for ideal cleanliness in city17 minutes ago