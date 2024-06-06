Bugti Discusses Investment Opportunities With S. Korean Ambassador
Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2024 | 03:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Ambassador of South Korea, Park Kijun called on Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Safraz Bugti here Thursday to discuss investment opportunities and mutual cooperation in various sectors, including tourism, IT, livestock and minerals.
The chief minister extended an invitation to Korean investors to visit Balochistan and explore investment opportunities in the province.
The meeting discussed the potential for investment in Balochistan's long coastline, fisheries, livestock, minerals and tourism sectors. The chief minister assured the Korean Ambassador that the provincial government would provide a conducive environment and full protection to Korean investors, as well as facilitate their investment endeavors.
The Ambassador expressed interest in investing in various sectors, including tourism, IT, infrastructure, livestock and fisheries and praised the unique culture of Balochistan.
The meeting concluded with an agreement to promote mutual cooperation and investment in various sectors, and an exchange of souvenirs.
The chief minister also informed the Ambassador about the provincial government's plan to provide vocational training to 30,000 youth, enabling them to secure employment opportunities abroad and contribute to the national economy through remittances. The Ambassador appreciated the plan, acknowledging its potential to strengthen the national economy.
The meeting reflected the strong diplomatic relations between Pakistan and South Korea, and the desire to further strengthen trade and economic ties between the two countries.
