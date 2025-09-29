- Home
- Bugti emphasise to represent Mines & Minerals Bill in Balochistan Assembly as joint resolution
Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2025 | 10:13 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti emphasized that the Mines and Minerals Bill will be restructured and reintroduced in the Balochistan Assembly as a joint resolution, reflecting consensus between the treasury and opposition benches.
Sarfraz Bugti extended an open invitation to opposition leaders and even parties outside the Assembly to contribute their input. “If there are objections to any clause, we are ready to improve it. Convincing others through reason is part of the democratic process,” he added.
Addressing the Balochistan Assembly, Chief Minister Bugti reaffirmed his coalition government’s core principle of inclusive decision-making on critical provincial matters.
He noted that the directive to pursue consensus came from Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who emphasized the importance of unity among all political parties, including the opposition.
The chief minister has announced the suspension of the Mines and Minerals Act, 2025, through an executive order, following successful negotiations and a renewed commitment to build broad political consensus around the province’s mineral resources.
Sarfraz Bugti said that the Bill had been referred to a parliamentary committee for detailed review. Clause-by-clause discussions were also held at the Chief Minister’s House, involving relevant associations and subject-matter experts.
“Human error in interpretation is always possible, but regrettably, some elements attempted to politicize the issue,” Sarfraz Bugti remarked.
He reiterated that the provincial assembly remains the supreme authority, and all decisions must be made within its framework.
The chief minister expressed gratitude to the opposition and the Speaker for fostering a constructive atmosphere in the Assembly. As a result, it was agreed that the Bill would be restructured as a joint resolution. The Assembly Secretariat has been tasked with guiding the legislative process to ensure unanimous approval when the Bill returns to the floor.
Sarfraz Bugti clarified that the suspension of the Act through executive order was in direct response to the opposition’s request and assured that efforts to build consensus will continue over the next 10 to 15 days.
“The doors of the CM House are open to all who wish to consult,” he said, adding that Federal representatives and other stakeholders will also be engaged to ensure a comprehensive review.
Bugti emphasized the Pakistan Peoples Party’s enduring philosophy of dialogue and unity. “The politics of PPP has always been rooted in consensus,” he said, quoting Benazir Bhutto’s belief that democratic values and national development are only possible through harmony.
Chief Minister Bugti concluded with confidence that the Mines and Minerals Bill will ultimately be passed as a joint resolution, reflecting the collective will and aspirations of the people of Balochistan.
