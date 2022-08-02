Bugti express condolence over Military helicopter crash

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control and President of Jamhoori Wattan Party Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti on Tuesday expressed deep grief over the demise of military officers and soldiers, who embraced martyrdom in a helicopter crash in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Narcotics Control and President of Jamhoori Wattan Party Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti on Tuesday expressed deep grief over the demise of military officers and soldiers, who embraced martyrdom in a helicopter crash in Balochistan.

The minister, in his condolence message, prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed souls in the highest ranks of Jannah and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.