Bugti expresses sorrow on death of Asafandyar Wali’s wife

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti expressed his deep sorrow over the death of Asfandyar Wali's wife and mother of Aimal Wali and condoled with the bereaved family.

In one of his statements, the chief minister prayed to Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal abode with peace and granting courage to bereaved family members.