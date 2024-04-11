Bugti for unity, remembering martyrs on EID

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti offered Eid prayer in his native district, Dera Bugti.

He prayed for the security, prosperity and development of the country and the province.

The chief minister said that Eid is a festival of happiness and we should not forget the poor people and the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the protection of the people and restoration of peace.

He mingled with the people and hugged the elderly and ordinary citizens.

People of the Dera Bugti wished him Eid greetings and also informed about their problems.

The CM issued the directives for the resolution of their problems.

