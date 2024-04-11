Open Menu

Bugti For Unity, Remembering Martyrs On EID

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2024 | 10:10 PM

Bugti for unity, remembering martyrs on EID

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti offered Eid prayer in his native district, Dera Bugti.

He prayed for the security, prosperity and development of the country and the province.

The chief minister said that Eid is a festival of happiness and we should not forget the poor people and the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the protection of the people and restoration of peace.

He mingled with the people and hugged the elderly and ordinary citizens.

People of the Dera Bugti wished him Eid greetings and also informed about their problems.

The CM issued the directives for the resolution of their problems.

APP/ask.

Related Topics

Resolution Balochistan Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Poor Dera Bugti Prayer

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

13 hours ago
 COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in No ..

COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan

1 day ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

2 days ago
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

2 days ago
 PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

2 days ago
 Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor f ..

Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers

2 days ago
 PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye ..

PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman

2 days ago
 'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Lui ..

'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique

2 days ago
 Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League sta ..

Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan