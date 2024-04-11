Bugti For Unity, Remembering Martyrs On EID
Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2024 | 10:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti offered Eid prayer in his native district, Dera Bugti.
He prayed for the security, prosperity and development of the country and the province.
The chief minister said that Eid is a festival of happiness and we should not forget the poor people and the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the protection of the people and restoration of peace.
He mingled with the people and hugged the elderly and ordinary citizens.
People of the Dera Bugti wished him Eid greetings and also informed about their problems.
The CM issued the directives for the resolution of their problems.
APP/ask.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique
Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over 7,000 vehicles entered in Murree on second day of Eid15 minutes ago
-
KP CM expresses grief over loss of precious lives in two incidents35 minutes ago
-
Minister chairs meeting regarding elimination of narcotics45 minutes ago
-
52 injured of Hub accident brought to Karachi: CM Sindh1 hour ago
-
Punjab IGP visits Safe Cities Authority offices2 hours ago
-
4 killed, 18 injured in car-van collision2 hours ago
-
Man shot dead, another injured over minor dispute2 hours ago
-
CM Sindh attends Namaz-e-Janaza of victims of Hub accident2 hours ago
-
Murder of eight family members incident: Punjab CM takes notice2 hours ago
-
CM orders prisoners' meeting with their families2 hours ago
-
Nasreen Palijo expresses sorrow over Noorani incident2 hours ago
-
SP visit to review security, traffic arrangements in Murree2 hours ago