Bugti greets Christian community on occasion of Christmas

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday congratulated to the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas.

In his congratulatory messages, the chief minister (CM) said that this day is celebrated in connection with the birth anniversary of Jesus and it is also auspicious for Muslims. He said that Muslims share the joys of the Christian community.

He said that the Christian community is utilizing all its capabilities for the development of the country and nation and their role in this regard is commendable.

The CM said that the government is ensuring the protection of the rights of all the minorities living in the province, including the Christian community.

“Quota for minorities in jobs is being implemented and a special financial support package has been announced for them”, he said.

He said that all other minorities living in the country and Balochistan, including the Christian community have full freedom to perform their religious rituals.

The CM urged the Christian community to share in their joy with those people who could not afford to celebrate Christmas and to pray for the stability and prosperity of the nation in their prayers.

