Bugti Greets Christian Community On Occasion Of Christmas
Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2024 | 10:22 PM
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday congratulated to the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday congratulated to the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas.
In his congratulatory messages, the chief minister (CM) said that this day is celebrated in connection with the birth anniversary of Jesus and it is also auspicious for Muslims. He said that Muslims share the joys of the Christian community.
He said that the Christian community is utilizing all its capabilities for the development of the country and nation and their role in this regard is commendable.
The CM said that the government is ensuring the protection of the rights of all the minorities living in the province, including the Christian community.
“Quota for minorities in jobs is being implemented and a special financial support package has been announced for them”, he said.
He said that all other minorities living in the country and Balochistan, including the Christian community have full freedom to perform their religious rituals.
The CM urged the Christian community to share in their joy with those people who could not afford to celebrate Christmas and to pray for the stability and prosperity of the nation in their prayers.
APP/umr/arb.
Recent Stories
Bugti greets Christian community on occasion of Christmas
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding acquisition land for Sukkur-Hyderabad moto ..
Quaid-e-Azam’s principles vital for dealing challenges of country: Balochistan ..
MCF accelerates anti-encroachment operation
LESCO inducts children of deceased employees
Embiid ejected in Sixers' win over Spurs, Magic beat Boston
Cold, partly cloudy weather expected to persist
Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar visits SCCI, discusses economic reforms
PFA fails attempt to supply dead meat to city
UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid
Experts discuss climate change impacts on crop calendars
Sukkur Police recovered abducted teenager
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bugti greets Christian community on occasion of Christmas2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding acquisition land for Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway M615 minutes ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam’s principles vital for dealing challenges of country: Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) ..15 minutes ago
-
MCF accelerates anti-encroachment operation26 minutes ago
-
LESCO inducts children of deceased employees30 minutes ago
-
PFA fails attempt to supply dead meat to city36 minutes ago
-
Experts discuss climate change impacts on crop calendars36 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police recovered abducted teenager43 minutes ago
-
499 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 hours43 minutes ago
-
LESCO resolves 1,069 complaints last day43 minutes ago
-
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi suggests reforms to uphold Quaid-e-Azam's vision43 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects Rs 6.028m from 282 defaulters in 24 hours52 minutes ago