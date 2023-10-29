Bugti griefs over death of Asim Jameel

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Ahmad Bugti on Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Asim Jameel, son of Maulana Tariq Jameel.

Interior Minister's condolence to Maulana Tariq Jameel and his family.

The death of a son at a young age is the greatest pain and sorrow in the world for a father, the minister said.

May Allah Almighty grant the deceased a place in Jawar-e-Rehmat and patience to the family, he said.