Bugti grieved over loss of lives in Lasbela road accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti on Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in the tragic bus accident in the Lasbela district of Balochistan.

In a condolence message, he sympathized with members of bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.