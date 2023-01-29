UrduPoint.com

Bugti Grieved Over Loss Of Lives In Lasbela Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Bugti grieved over loss of lives in Lasbela road accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti on Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in the tragic bus accident in the Lasbela district of Balochistan.

In a condolence message, he sympathized with members of bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Balochistan Lasbela Sunday

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak briefed on UAE Badminton Federa ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak briefed on UAE Badminton Federation

2 hours ago
 MoHAP, DoH, DHA take part in Arab Health 2023 unde ..

MoHAP, DoH, DHA take part in Arab Health 2023 under one platform

3 hours ago
 FTA launches first event under â€˜Tax Supportâ€™ i ..

FTA launches first event under â€˜Tax Supportâ€™ initiative in 2023

5 hours ago
 Dubai Cares partners with Ban Ki-moon Centre

Dubai Cares partners with Ban Ki-moon Centre

6 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends annual ceremony of AUSAA

Sharjah Ruler attends annual ceremony of AUSAA

6 hours ago
 Sharjah Police hosts 41st Police Shooting Champion ..

Sharjah Police hosts 41st Police Shooting Championship

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.