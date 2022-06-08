UrduPoint.com

Bugti Grieved Over Tragic Bus Accident In Qilla Saifullah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2022 | 07:05 PM

Bugti grieved over tragic bus accident in Qilla Saifullah

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic bus accident on the Quetta-Zhob trunk road in district Qila Saifullah, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic bus accident on the Quetta-Zhob trunk road in district Qila Saifullah, Balochistan.

The minister extended condolences to the families of those killed in the traffic accident and issued directions to the concerned departments to provide all possible assistance to the injured.

At least 18 people, including women and children, died while many suffered serious injuries when a bus fell into a ravine near Qilla Saifullah on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Balochistan Road Died Traffic Qila Saifullah Women All

Recent Stories

MEPs vote down key part of EU climate plan

MEPs vote down key part of EU climate plan

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister meets young boy whose music video g ..

Chief Minister meets young boy whose music video goes viral

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad Traffic Police conducts road safety work ..

Islamabad Traffic Police conducts road safety workshop

2 minutes ago
 JUI-F Sukkur condemns blasphemy of Holy Prophet (S ..

JUI-F Sukkur condemns blasphemy of Holy Prophet (SAW)

2 minutes ago
 DIGPs, SSPs ordered to personally supervise snap c ..

DIGPs, SSPs ordered to personally supervise snap checking

23 minutes ago
 Against Type: Russian print artist makes posters f ..

Against Type: Russian print artist makes posters for peace

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.