Bugti grieved over tragic bus accident in Qilla Saifullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic bus accident on the Quetta-Zhob trunk road in district Qila Saifullah, Balochistan.

The minister extended condolences to the families of those killed in the traffic accident and issued directions to the concerned departments to provide all possible assistance to the injured.

At least 18 people, including women and children, died while many suffered serious injuries when a bus fell into a ravine near Qilla Saifullah on Wednesday.