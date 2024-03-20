Open Menu

Bugti Hails Security Forces On Foiling Terror Bid In Gwadar

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2024 | 09:09 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti on Wednesday expressed his satisfaction on foiling the terrorist attack in GPA Complex Gwadar, hailing security forces for their prompt response

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti on Wednesday expressed his satisfaction on foiling the terrorist attack in GPA Complex Gwadar, hailing security forces for their prompt response.

"Brave soldiers of the security forces foiled the terrorist attack, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti said in a statement issued here.

He said that brave forces took timely action and killed 8 terrorists.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti congratulates the security forces for the successful operation

Government will eradicate terrorism from Balochistan, he vowed.

APP/ask.

