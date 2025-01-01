Open Menu

Bugti Inaugurates 7th Agricultural Census In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2025 | 05:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday inaugurated the 7th Agricultural Census ‘integrated Digital Count’ linked with GIS technology in the province.

He said that the 7th Agricultural Census would play a pivotal role in Balochistan's contribution to the national economy.

Bugti emphasized that the agricultural census is an important process and preparing the reliable statistics are essential.

The chief minister mentioned that agriculture and livestock sectors are the backbone of the country’s and Balochistan's economy.

He directed provincial departments to collaborate with the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics for collecting accurate and multi-dimensional data.

He directed that the data compiled in the 7th Agricultural Census should be shared with the provincial government.

Sarfraz Bugti added that the compiled data will also be verified by the provincial government departments at the local level.

The chief minister expressed that he does not want any unreliable data to be included in the agriculture census.

CM Bugti emphasized that the Balochistan government and the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics will promote mutual cooperation for data-based agricultural policies.

He highlighted that the 7th Agricultural Census is a significant step towards ensuring agricultural development and food security in the country.

The ceremony was attended by Provincial Minister for Agriculture Mir Ali Hassan Zehri, provincial ministers, advisors, members of the assembly, Chief Secretary of Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, and senior officials from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

