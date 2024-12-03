Bugti increases 100 % in educational scholarships for disabled people

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2024 | 10:14 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday announced to increase 100 percent in educational scholarships for disabled people.

He expressed these views while addressing at a ceremony to mark the International Day of Disabled Persons.

Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that the "Kumk Program" would be expanded to help the disabled.

He said that the doors of the Chief Minister's House are open to the handicapped person at all times and the participation of disabled people in government policies would be ensured.

He also directed the Social Welfare Department to finalize the laws for the welfare of the disabled within 20 days, otherwise action would be taken against those responsible.

He said that he would fully support the disabled and a separate budget would be kept for the handicapped in the next financial year.

Chief Minister ordered that unnecessary speed breakers would be removed from the highways today for the convenience of the disabled and all possible facilities be provided to them.

He said that disabled people would not be left alone under any circumstances and could be provided with opportunities for development according to their skills in every field of life, including government jobs.

He said that disabled women could be provided with pink scooty for transportation.

