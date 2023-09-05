Bugti lauds Pindi Police for nabbing robbers

In a swift and commendable operation, the Rawalpindi Police arrested the robbers who allegedly tortured a female teacher and snatched away valuables, including gold jewellery from her

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :In a swift and commendable operation, the Rawalpindi Police arrested the robbers who allegedly tortured a female teacher and snatched away valuables, including gold jewellery from her.

Caretaker Interior Minister, Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti awarded the commendation certificates to the officers and officials of the Rawalpindi Police for their swift action in arresting the culprits.

The minister said that the incident was extremely tragic and the state would not tolerate such criminal behaviour of any kind.

He said the successful action of the Rawalpindi Police showed their unwavering commitment towards public safety.

Bugti said women are our mothers, sisters and daughters and those who attack their life or property will be dealt with iron hands.

He said the police should continue their efforts to maintain law and order in the city. It is also a morale boost for the police, who are working hard to keep the citizens safe, he added.