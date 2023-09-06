Open Menu

Bugti Lauds Pindi Police For Nabbing Robbers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2023 | 12:02 AM

Bugti lauds Pindi Police for nabbing robbers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :In a swift and commendable operation, the Rawalpindi Police arrested the robbers who allegedly tortured a female teacher and snatched away valuables, including gold jewellery from her.

Caretaker Interior Minister, Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti awarded the commendation certificates to the officers and officials of the Rawalpindi Police for their swift action in arresting the culprits.

The minister said that the incident was extremely tragic and the state would not tolerate such criminal behaviour of any kind.

He said the successful action of the Rawalpindi Police showed their unwavering commitment towards public safety.

Bugti said women are our mothers, sisters and daughters and those who attack their life or property will be dealt with iron hands.

He said the police should continue their efforts to maintain law and order in the city. It is also a morale boost for the police, who are working hard to keep the citizens safe, he added.

Related Topics

Attack Police Law And Order Interior Minister Rawalpindi Sarfraz Ahmed Criminals Women Gold From

Recent Stories

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Singapore on ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Singapore on election win

37 minutes ago
 World Tourism Organsiation, G20 launch dashboard t ..

World Tourism Organsiation, G20 launch dashboard to support tourism in advancing ..

38 minutes ago
 Sindh University refutes notification regarding an ..

Sindh University refutes notification regarding announcement of Sep 6 as public ..

45 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman presides ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman presides PU Senate meeting

45 minutes ago
 Bugti lauds Pindi Police for nabbing robbers

Bugti lauds Pindi Police for nabbing robbers

45 minutes ago
 Meeting discusses Pak-Afghan Expo, close business ..

Meeting discusses Pak-Afghan Expo, close business relations

45 minutes ago
Governor pays homage to soldiers for making countr ..

Governor pays homage to soldiers for making country's defense invincible

45 minutes ago
 Mushaira held to pay tribute to Martyrs, Ghazis

Mushaira held to pay tribute to Martyrs, Ghazis

51 minutes ago
 Caretaker govt fully abides by Constitution: Solan ..

Caretaker govt fully abides by Constitution: Solangi

51 minutes ago
 Mendis, Rajitha help Sri Lanka qualify for Super F ..

Mendis, Rajitha help Sri Lanka qualify for Super Fours

51 minutes ago
 Pakistan armed forces destroyed Indian nefarious d ..

Pakistan armed forces destroyed Indian nefarious designs in 1965 war

51 minutes ago
 Defence Day reminds of bravery of nation & armed f ..

Defence Day reminds of bravery of nation & armed forces against Indian aggressio ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan