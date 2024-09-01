(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Quetta Corps Commander Lieutenant General Rahat Naseem visited the residence of Shaheed Captain Muhammad Ali Qureshi here in Naseerabad area on Sunday and offered condolences to the family members.

They met parents of the Shaheed and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear the loss with fortitude.

Special tribute was paid to Shaheed Captain Ali Qureshi.

Naqvi said the Shaheed Captain bravely fought with terrorists and foiled their nefarious designs. Bugti said, "Shaheed Captain Ali Qureshi was a brave son of soil and we pay tribute to his courage."

Lt-Gen Rahat Naseem said sacrifice of the Shaheed was a symbol of unflinching resolve of Pak Army and people of Pakistan against terrorism.

Later, all three visitors went to the grave of Shaheed Captain, laid wreath and offered Fateha. Captain Ali Qureshi embraced martyrdom on August 26 while fighting with terrorists in Balochistan.