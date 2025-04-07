Open Menu

Bugti Pays Rich Tribute To Forces For Killing Of Terrorist Shirin Among 9 Khawarij

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Bugti pays rich tribute to forces for killing of terrorist Shirin among 9 Khawarij

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday paid rich tribute to the security forces for the killing of 9 Khawarij including the important terrorist Shirin in the operation conducted on a tip-off in the Takwara area of DI Khan.

In his a statement issued here, the CM said that the fate of elements involved in terrorism is always exemplary, brutal terrorists like Shirin who stain their hands with the blood of innocent citizens and our soldiers saying that it is the voice of the entire nation to bring them to justice.

He said that by bringing the murderer of Captain Hasnain Akhtar Shaheed to justice, the security forces not only raised the nation's head with pride but also paid the price for the blood of the martyrs.

He said that the durable peace is being established in the country due to the sacrifices and bravery of the security forces.

The CM said that the state of Pakistan would uproot terrorism at all costs and Balochistan government fully stands by the Pakistan Army and other institutions.

He also expressed his best wishes for the success of the forces during the ongoing sanitization operation and said that the enemies of Pakistan would not be forgiven under any circumstances.

