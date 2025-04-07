Bugti Pays Rich Tribute To Forces For Killing Of Terrorist Shirin Among 9 Khawarij
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2025 | 05:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday paid rich tribute to the security forces for the killing of 9 Khawarij including the important terrorist Shirin in the operation conducted on a tip-off in the Takwara area of DI Khan.
In his a statement issued here, the CM said that the fate of elements involved in terrorism is always exemplary, brutal terrorists like Shirin who stain their hands with the blood of innocent citizens and our soldiers saying that it is the voice of the entire nation to bring them to justice.
He said that by bringing the murderer of Captain Hasnain Akhtar Shaheed to justice, the security forces not only raised the nation's head with pride but also paid the price for the blood of the martyrs.
He said that the durable peace is being established in the country due to the sacrifices and bravery of the security forces.
The CM said that the state of Pakistan would uproot terrorism at all costs and Balochistan government fully stands by the Pakistan Army and other institutions.
He also expressed his best wishes for the success of the forces during the ongoing sanitization operation and said that the enemies of Pakistan would not be forgiven under any circumstances.
Recent Stories
CBUAE 2024 Annual Report highlights UAE's leadership in strengthening financial ..
Palestinians stage general strike in protest against Israeli aggression on Gaza
Abu Dhabi to host 2nd edition of Bitcoin MENA in December
Minister of Economy explores strengthening cooperation with Governor of Guangxi
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Sweden
Dubai Derma 2025: Unveiling future of dermatology with global experts
Hamdan bin Mohammed set to embark on official visit to India tomorrow
MoHRE launches 3rd edition of Emirates Labour Market Award
Enhancing knowledge of intellectual property rights protects your ideas and refi ..
Pakistan Navy Ship Aslat Undertakes Counter-Piracy Patrols in Support of Pn Led ..
Journalist Farhan Malik granted bail in ‘anti-state content’ case
Name of “Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium” renamed after Imran Khan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bugti pays rich tribute to forces for killing of terrorist Shirin among 9 Khawarij2 minutes ago
-
Teenager shot dead in DI Khan over longstanding feud12 minutes ago
-
Disrupting law & order, facilitators to be dealt with an iron fist.SSP Larkana22 minutes ago
-
CM reviews arrangements ahead of wheat harvest season22 minutes ago
-
DC reviews cleanliness measures in city32 minutes ago
-
AC takes swift action against illegal pocket guides32 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti emphasizes to end 'Parachute Schemes' culture in PSDP, focus public interest projects32 minutes ago
-
Teaching mother tongue as a subject stressed32 minutes ago
-
Barrister Saif stresses social media regulation against anti-Pakistan narrative32 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Dera responds to 193 emergencies last week42 minutes ago
-
Matriculation exams to start on Tuesday, strict arrangements made to prevent cheating52 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 20 kg unhygienic meat1 hour ago