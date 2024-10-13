Bugti Pays Tribute To Bilawal For Presenting Proposal Of Constitutional Court
Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2024 | 06:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Sunday paid tribute to the chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for presenting the proposal of the Constitutional Court.
He said this that equal representation of all provinces would be possible with the establishment of the Constitutional Court.
The Chief Minister said that Federal Constitutional Court's proposal would prove to be a good omen for all provinces, especially Balochistan.
“The voice of all provinces including Balochistan will be heard on equal basis”, he said.
He said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is proud of visionary approach.
Mr. Sarfraz Bugti hoped that the nationalist parties of Balochistan would also support this initiative.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024
Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack
Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat
No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SEPCO Larkana Circle starts grand operation against defaulters of electricity theftfew seconds
-
PFA discards 25,000kg fungus-infested pickle, 500kg industrial salt7 seconds ago
-
PTI's protest call conspiracy against country11 seconds ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 8.041m from 285 defaulters in 24 hours14 seconds ago
-
Boiler sealed, owner fined for pollution16 seconds ago
-
Governor for equipping engineers, architects with modern technology, 3D printing skills19 seconds ago
-
Agriculture Dept shares winter vegetable kitchen gardening tips23 seconds ago
-
Govt. planning to deal with emergency situations in line with modern age requirements: CM10 minutes ago
-
PU marks Day of Girl Child10 minutes ago
-
Pakistani-origin doctor gets Humanitarian Award in America10 minutes ago
-
Experts say SCO summit vital opportunity for Pakistan to strengthen diplomatic, economic ties with m ..10 minutes ago
-
Governor should refrain from interfering in administrative affairs: Azma20 minutes ago