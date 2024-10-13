Bugti pays tribute to Bilawal for presenting proposal of Constitutional Court

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Sunday paid tribute to the chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for presenting the proposal of the Constitutional Court.

He said this that equal representation of all provinces would be possible with the establishment of the Constitutional Court.

The Chief Minister said that Federal Constitutional Court's proposal would prove to be a good omen for all provinces, especially Balochistan.

“The voice of all provinces including Balochistan will be heard on equal basis”, he said.

He said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is proud of visionary approach.

Mr. Sarfraz Bugti hoped that the nationalist parties of Balochistan would also support this initiative.